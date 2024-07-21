Joe Biden bows out of U.S. presidential race, endorses Kamala Harris

Send this page to someone via email

United States President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he is withdrawing from the presidential election race and endorsed Kamala Harris to take his place against Donald Trump this November.

“It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve as your President,” Biden said in a statement released Sunday shortly before 2 p.m. ET.

“And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” he said.

Biden said he would address the nation later this week to provide more details about his decision.

In a separate statement, Biden gave his endorsement to his vice-president, Kamala Harris.

Story continues below advertisement

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year,” he said.

“Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

Biden plans to serve out the remainder of his term in office, which ends at noon ET on Jan. 20, 2025.

Politicians react

After Biden’s announcement, Democrats and Republicans swiftly took to social media to express their appreciation, praising him for his decision.

“Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he’s a truly amazing human being. His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first. Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on X.

Story continues below advertisement

Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he's a truly amazing human being. His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first. Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 21, 2024

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also thanked Biden on X, stating the president, “is a great public servant who knows better than anyone what it takes to defeat Donald Trump.”

President Biden is a great public servant who knows better than anyone what it takes to defeat Donald Trump. His remarkable work to lower prescription drug costs, fix the damn roads, bring supply chains home, address climate change, and ensure America’s global leadership over… — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) July 21, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson took to X, calling for Biden’s resignation.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“At this unprecedented juncture in American history, we must be clear about what just happened. The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election,” he said.

“Having invalidated the votes of more than 14 million Americans who selected Joe Biden to be the Democrat nominee for president, the self-proclaimed ‘party of democracy’ has proven exactly the opposite. If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President. He must resign the office immediately. November 5 cannot arrive soon enough.”

At this unprecedented juncture in American history, we must be clear about what just happened. The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election.



Having invalidated the votes of more than 14 million Americans who selected Joe… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 21, 2024

And Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, criticizing Biden’s presidential run.

Story continues below advertisement

Biden had previously insisted he is not backing down, adamant that he is the candidate who beat Trump before and will do it again this year.

But the move comes after many top Democrats had privately and publicly expressed concern over Biden’s ability to beat Trump, citing concerns about this age.

2:23 Pressure mounting on Biden to drop out as president

On July 18, several media outlets reported that former U.S. president Barack Obama had privately expressed concerns to Democrats about Biden’s candidacy. And Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi privately warned Biden that Democrats could lose the ability to seize control in the House if he didn’t step away from the race.

California Rep. Adam Schiff, on July 17, became the highest-profile House Democrat to call for Biden to drop his reelection bid, saying that while the decision is Biden’s alone to make, he believes it’s time to “pass the torch.”

Story continues below advertisement

Biden, 81, was elected president on Nov. 3, 2020, along with his running mate, Harris. He took office on Jan. 20, 2021.

The president had been isolating at his home in Delaware after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

With files from the Associates Press and Reuters