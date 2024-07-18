Okanagan weather: Sizzling 40-degree heat in weekend forecast

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan forecast for Thursday will see mostly sunny skies, along with some possible hazy smoke, as temperatures reach the upper 30s in the afternoon.

Friday will also see mostly sunny skies return, with a high around 37 C. Heat warnings will continue, and a chance of late-day thunderstorms will return to the area’s ridges and mountain tops.

Be sure to take lots of breaks in cooler places, stay well hydrated and avoid the heat of the day during this extended streak of hot weather.

Those sunny skies will stay over the weekend, with a daytime high of 39 C on Saturday that could touch 40 C on Sunday.

For Monday, upper 30-degree heat will linger before daytime highs drop into the 30s into the middle of the week.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

