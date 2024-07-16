Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Cross-border shopping for spirits picks up in Quebec amid LCBO strike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 16, 2024 2:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'LCBO launches advertising blitz to apologize for strike disruptions'
LCBO launches advertising blitz to apologize for strike disruptions
Related: On Tuesday, the LCBO launched a comprehensive advertising campaign, seeking to apologize to customers for disruptions caused by the recent strike. The campaign also urges the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) to resume negotiations. This move comes in the wake of the Ford government's decision to expedite the timeline for introducing mixed drinks in grocery stores.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec’s liquor Crown corporation says it’s seeing a surge in sales at some stores along the boundary with Ontario amid a strike by workers of that province’s liquor control board.

Société des alcools du Québec spokeswoman Linda Bouchard says that since last week the shelves have been emptying quickly at between 20 and 25 outlets located near Ontario.

She says spirits and ready-to-drink items are selling the fastest and that the SAQ has had to adjust its restocking schedule to meet demand.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Approximately 10,000 workers at the LCBO walked off the job July 5 after negotiations broke down.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union, which represents them, has said the province’s alcohol expansion plans that would see ready-to-drink cocktails sold outside LCBO stores are the main issue in the dispute.

Story continues below advertisement

Bouchard says the SAQ hasn’t yet calculated the increase in its sales, because it’s focusing for the moment on making sure all its stores are well-stocked.

Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Ontario’s tourism industry struggling amid LCBO strike'
Business Matters: Ontario’s tourism industry struggling amid LCBO strike
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices