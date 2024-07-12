Menu

B.C. Olympian stages inspiring fight against metastatic breast cancer

By Sia Foryoh Global News
Posted July 12, 2024 6:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'This is BC: Olympian with cancer diagnosis faces fight of her life'
This is BC: Olympian with cancer diagnosis faces fight of her life
As a two-time Olympian and Canadian rowing silver medallist, Krista Temple knows what it takes to go up against the best in the world. But when she broke her arm trying to open a jar of pickles, doctors found the cancer she battled in 2022 had returned to her bones. Now, people are rallying to support Temple in the battle for her life. Jay Durant has the story.
Krista Temple, a two-time Canadian Olympian and silver medalist in the 2012 Women’s 8, is also a devoted mother of two.

In 2022, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. With incredible strength and support, she overcame it.

But on March 9, 2024, Temple faced a devastating blow: she learned her cancer had returned and spread to her bones, leading to a stage-four diagnosis.

Click to play video: 'B.C. police sergeant arrives in Halifax after cycling across Canada raising cancer funds'
B.C. police sergeant arrives in Halifax after cycling across Canada raising cancer funds

Temple has since undergone cutting-edge intratumoral immunotherapy in Florida, a groundbreaking treatment targeting cancer cells directly within the bone.

So far, she has undergone two sessions, with the cost of each session ranging between $100,000 to $120,000.

The therapy has given her precious time. Now, she waits anxiously for her next scan to see if the treatment is working.

Temple said she draws her strength from a deep sense of purpose.

“They say for a radical remission, you need a strong reason to live,” she told Global News. “For me, it’s my four- and six-year-old kids. They’re my everything.”

The community’s support has been overwhelming.

Click to play video: 'Jeep drivers raising money for B.C. cancer research'
Jeep drivers raising money for B.C. cancer research
Trending Now

This September, Temple’s long-time friend Matt Christopherson will run from Vancouver to Whistler to raise funds through Project 125.

The initiative aims to help her and other athletes facing serious health challenges.

Christopherson said he hopes to “build a legacy to support athletes beyond their prime when they encounter sudden health adversities.”

Her family and friends have also launched a fundraising campaign, with a goal of $250,000.

With the unwavering support of her family, friends, and community, Temple said she’s ready to face the battle head-on.

