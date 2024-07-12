Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Locals angered by trees cleared from land adjacent to l’Anse-à-l’Orme nature park

By Phil Carpenter Global News
Posted July 12, 2024 6:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Locals angered by trees cleared from land adjacent to l’Anse-à-l’Orme nature park'
Locals angered by trees cleared from land adjacent to l’Anse-à-l’Orme nature park
WATCH: Pierrefonds residents are concerned about the number of trees destroyed to make room for development next to a park. It's next to l'Anse-à-l'Orme nature park – a beloved greenspace in Montreal’s West Island. As Global’s Phil Carpenter reports, residents say they were caught by surprise and want answers since, according to them, the area is sensitive ecologically.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Residents in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough are concerned about a high number of trees that were destroyed to make room for a real estate project.

The land in question is on Gouin Boulevard right near the l’Anse-à-l’Orme park. Neighbours who live in the area said they were caught by surprise and want answers, claiming part of the area is a wetland.

Gilles Paquin, who visited the area a few weeks ago, said he saw the workers on the private property.

“So I asked the people, ‘What are you doing?’  They told me, ‘We have to make a driveway so we have some trees — 17 trees — to chop down,'” he told Global News.

He said he couldn’t understand why anyone would destroy trees.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“So I phoned the arrondissement Pierrefond-Roxboro to tell them that somebody’s destroyed the forest,” he recalled.

Story continues below advertisement

According to him, since the clear-cutting occurred on the weekend no inspectors arrived until Monday, but by then all the trees had already been felled. He said he and others who fought to create  l’Anse-à-l’Orme park are dismayed that this is now happening.

In a statement, borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro spokesperson Marie-Pier Cloutier said they authorized the company to remove 32 trees.

“However, she wrote, “the Borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro has noted that a greater number of trees were felled than it had initially been authorized on the applicant’s property. The situation is under investigation by Borough services.”

Trending Now

“We cannot estimate the number of exceeding felled trees as we are conducting the investigation.”

She concluded, saying the company will be penalized.

The developer could not be reached for comment, but residents say they are considering starting a petition to stop the entire project.

Click to play video: 'Environmental lawyer speaks out after injunction request against Northvolt denied'
Environmental lawyer speaks out after injunction request against Northvolt denied
Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices