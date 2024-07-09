SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Cenovus demobilizes some oilsands site staff due to wildfire

By Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Posted July 9, 2024 12:25 pm
1 min read
Cenovus Energy logos are on display at the Global Energy Show in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, June 7, 2022. View image in full screen
Cenovus Energy logos are on display at the Global Energy Show in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, June 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Cenovus Energy said on Monday it is demobilizing some staff at its Sunrise oilsands project in northern Alberta as a precaution due to the evolving wildfire situation in the area.

The Sunrise site lies about 60 kilometres northeast of Fort McMurray and produced about 48,900 barrels per day in 2023.

The oil and gas company said its operations remain unaffected, but staff who are not directly involved in operations at Sunrise are being demobilized.

“We are in close contact with provincial and municipal agencies and supporting their efforts in the area,” Cenovus said in a statement.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Imperial Oil, whose Kearl oilsands mine is about 70 kilometres north of Fort McMurray, said its operations had been not affected at present.

Last week, Suncor Energy shut down its 215,000 barrel-per-day Firebag oilsands site and curtailed some production due to the wildfires.

There are close to 60 active wildfires across Alberta.

For the latest information on which areas in Alberta are under an evacuation alert or order due to a wildfire, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

For the latest information on the wildfire status and danger across the province, visit the Alberta Wildfire website.

The latest information on fire advisories, restrictions and bans across the province can be found on the Alberta fire bans website.

Canada wildfires: Highest-risk areas have moved from B.C. to Prairies, Northwest Territories
© 2024 Reuters

