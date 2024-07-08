Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Boy, 13, charged with 1st-degree murder outside abandoned Ontario school

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted July 8, 2024 1:08 pm
1 min read
A courthouse building on a sunny day with leafy green trees and benches outside. View image in full screen
The Huron County Courthouse in Goderich, Ont. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 13-year-old boy is facing a charge of first-degree murder after police say a youth died in hospital after being found outside an abandoned school southeast of Goderich, Ont., last week.

Police have only described the accused and victim as “youths” but Global News has confirmed the accused is a 13-year-old boy and local media outlets reported the victim was a 12-year-old girl.

Last Wednesday, police initially said emergency services were called to an address on Cutline Road between Parr Line and Tipperary Line just after 4 p.m. on July 2 and that “an individual was located, transported to hospital and later pronounced deceased.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Later that day, police confirmed the victim and accused were youths and that the accused was facing a charge of first-degree murder.

On Thursday, police appealed to the public, hoping to speak with anyone who was in the area of the permanently closed Holmesville Public School between noon and 4:15 p.m. on the day of the murder, July 2. Motorists who were in the area at the time are also asked by police to check dashcam footage.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The lawyer for the accused said his next court date is Thursday in Goderich.

Global News has reached out to the Avon Maitland District School Board, the mayor and the deputy mayor of Central Huron but had not received a response by publication time.

An OPP spokesperson confirmed that they would be meeting with investigators and would provide more information once they were “in a position” to do so.

— with a file from Global News’ Kevin Nielsen

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices