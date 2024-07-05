After the Bell program highlights Sask. children’s need for food banks in summer

Send this page to someone via email

School might be out for the summer but food insecurity persists with many families in Saskatchewan who might rely on a school lunch program.

Michael Kincade, executive director of Food Banks of Saskatchewan, said the After the Bell program aims to address that, by creating food packs for kids so they can have something to eat during the summer.

“Schools run these snack programs and lunch programs throughout the year, but when summer comes those close up for the summer,” Kincade said.

1:53 Saskatchewan receives a ‘D’ in national poverty report card

He said the average for kids accessing food banks in Saskatchewan, one in three clients, stays about the same, but the overall number of people accessing those services is growing.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re seeing more families having to access food banks, more children accessing food banks.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

He said they’ve seen a 24-per cent increase in people accessing food banks since last year with no hope in sight.

“It’s just climbing, we’re not seeing it get any better anytime soon.”

He said many kids are very reliant on school programs to get their breakfast or lunches.

“We try to think of the people that are using food banks, it’s our friends, our families, our neighbours. You’d be surprised who has to use a food bank.”

1:57 1 in 4 Canadians living in hidden poverty: Food Banks Canada report

He said he knows this program is needed and appreciated across the province, saying 15 of the 36 food banks in Saskatchewan are part of it, with more wanting to participate.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s just not enough to go around.”

He said they’ve been growing it year by year, hoping to eventually have all food banks offering this program one day.

Anyone wanting to donate to the After the Bell program can do so on the Food Banks Canada website, or directly through Food Banks of Saskatchewan, with Kincade saying you just have to specify that the donation is for the program.

Kincade also pointed to the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation’s campaign called Food to Learn, raising money to support food banks in keeping kids fed during the summer.

“They kicked off their campaign with $20,000. That kind of money is going to go a long way to being able to buy more of these packets for the After the Bell program.”