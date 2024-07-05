Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged with manslaughter in Balmoral Street homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 5, 2024 12:32 pm
1 min read
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Global News
Police say they have a man in custody in connection with the death of a woman in Winnipeg last month.

Early on the morning of June 23, officers were called to the 500 block of Balmoral Street where they found a woman with life-threatening injuries. She was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Police identified the victim as Norma Jean Sumner, 29, originally from Dauphin First Nation but living in Winnipeg.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Kyle Byron Straight, 23, was arrested Wednesday and charged with manslaughter.

According to police, the suspect and victim didn’t know each other at the time of the incident and became involved in a physical altercation.

