Girl arrested after trying to rob Peterborough store twice in 2 days: police

Send this page to someone via email

A youth has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a store in Peterborough, Ont., on Thursday

Around 12:50 a.m. Friday, the Peterborough Police Service returned to the same business in the area of McDonnel and Aylmer streets which police reported was robbed a day earlier by a woman brandishing a knife.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In the latest incident, officers were responding to a report a female had attempted to rob the store before barricading herself in the basement of the building.

Officers deployed police service dog Gryphon which searched the basement and conducted a bark-and-hold arrest of the suspect.

Investigators determined the suspect found matched the description of the suspect involved in Thursday’s robbery incident.

Officers seized a backpack which contained several items reported stolen on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

A 15-year-old girl from Wasaga Beach, Ont., was arrested and charged with robbery with theft.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 12.