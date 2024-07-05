Menu

Crime

Girl arrested after trying to rob Peterborough store twice in 2 days: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 5, 2024 12:34 pm
1 min read
Peterborough police arrested a teen who they say was connected to two robbery incidents at the same store in as many days. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a teen who they say was connected to two robbery incidents at the same store in as many days. Peterborough Police Service
A youth has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a store in Peterborough, Ont., on Thursday

Around 12:50 a.m. Friday, the Peterborough Police Service returned to the same business in the area of McDonnel and Aylmer streets which police reported was robbed a day earlier by a woman brandishing a knife.

In the latest incident, officers were responding to a report a female had attempted to rob the store before barricading herself in the basement of the building.

Officers deployed police service dog Gryphon which searched the basement and conducted a bark-and-hold arrest of the suspect.

Investigators determined the suspect found matched the description of the suspect involved in Thursday’s robbery incident.

Officers seized a backpack which contained several items reported stolen on Thursday.

A 15-year-old girl from Wasaga Beach, Ont., was arrested and charged with robbery with theft.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 12.

