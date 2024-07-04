Police seek woman after knifepoint robbery at store in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for a suspect following a reported armed robbery in downtown Peterborough, Ont., early Thursday.

Around 3:45 a.m., the Peterborough Police Service responded to a reported robbery at a business in the area of McDonnel and Aylmer streets.

Officers learned a woman brandishing a knife entered the store and demanded cash from an employee. She obtained cash, several gift cards, cigarettes and food items before leaving the area on foot.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

No injuries were reported.

Police search the area but could not locate the suspect who was described as standing 5-foot-7 with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with the hood pulled up around her head and face. She was also wearing grey pants and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call city police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.