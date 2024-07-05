Mark Zuckerberg surfs, sips beer in a tux for viral July 4 video

Send this page to someone via email

Mark Zuckerberg appeared to win a few coolness points online after he posted a video of himself surfing in a tux, drinking a canned beer and holding an American flag to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The post was, naturally, set to the tune of Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the U.S.A.

“Happy birthday, America!” Zuckerberg wrote on Instagram, which is owned by Meta.

Though Zuckerberg, 40, has never been known for his swagger, the video seemed to earn him a little credit on social media.

“Bro is the coolest billionaire CEO ever,” one commenter wrote.

“When the business meeting and dinner ends at 5, but foiling starts at 6,” joked another.

Zuckerberg playfully disputed this timeline and replied, “More like when drinking beer starts at 9am.”

The post even made several viewers question whether the video was generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

Zuckerberg was quick to clear up any confusion in the comments, writing that his moves were the result of “pure 8 month post-recovery surfing with the dry start right here.”

Last November, Zuckerberg underwent knee surgery to repair a torn ligament sustained during a mixed martial arts session.

However, not everyone appreciated Zuckerberg’s comedic side.

Rival billionaire CEO Elon Musk used the opportunity to hate on the Facebook creator.

“May he continue to have fun on his yachts,” Musk chided on X. “I prefer to work.”

May he continue to have fun on his yachts. I prefer to work. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2024

For the record, Musk also enjoys time on yachts.

In July 2022, paparazzi photos of Musk relaxing on a yacht in Mykonos, Greece, went viral on social media. The Tesla CEO even joked about the photos himself, writing he should “take off my shirt more often” if it meant investors would put their money into his businesses.

This is not the first time Musk has been critical of how fellow business tycoons unwind in their personal time.

In 2021, Musk said Amazon founder Jeff Bezos needed to spend more time working at Blue Origin, Bezos’s aerospace manufacturer, and “less time in the hot tub.”

Musk and Zuckerberg have had a rivalry for many years now.

In 2023, Musk challenged Zuckerberg to a cage match. Though Zuckerberg agreed, it doesn’t seem like the CEOs will be exchanging blows any time soon, if at all.