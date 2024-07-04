Menu

Canada

Star Blanket Cree Nation receives new water treatment plant, ending boil water advisory

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 4, 2024 5:20 pm
1 min read
After years of living under a boil water advisory, the Star Blanket Cree Nation receives a new water treatment plant to provide safe, clean drinking water for generations to come.
After years of living under a boil water advisory, the Star Blanket Cree Nation receives a new water treatment plant to provide safe, clean drinking water for generations to come. Photo courtesy / File Hills Qu'Appelle Tribal Council
After years of living under a boil water advisory, the Star Blanket Cree Nation will now have access to safe and clean drinking water.

On Thursday, the Treaty 4 nation celebrated the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art water treatment plant.

Photo courtesy / File Hills Qu'Appelle Tribal Council
Photo courtesy / File Hills Qu'Appelle Tribal Council

“The completion of our new water treatment plant is a crucial step towards honouring the inherent right to clean and safe drinking water,” Star Blanket Cree Nation Chief Michael Starr said in a release.

“This memorable moment in history represents a significant victory in our ongoing environmental justice and self-determination advocacy. We remain keen in our commitment to safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our people.”

The celebration was joined by community members, Treaty 4 leadership, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) and members of Indigenous Services Canada (ISC).

Star Blanket Cree Nation receives new water treatment plant, ending boil water advisory - image View image in full screen
Photo courtesy / File Hills Qu'Appelle Tribal Council
“This critical piece of infrastructure will ensure access to clean drinking water for members of Star Blanket Cree Nation, serving their needs for years to come,” Patty Hajdu, minister of Indigenous Services, said in a release. “This essential community project is a crucial step towards the Government of Canada’s path to reconciliation, and we are happy to be part of this historic day.”

Facility construction began in January 2023 with funding from ISC of over $10.5 million, the release said. Over the next few years, training will be provided for the water treatment operator to maintain the daily operations of the plant.

There are 300 on-reserve members on the Star Blanket Cree Nation, which is located northeast of Regina.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

