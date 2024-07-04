Menu

Weather

Heat warnings issued for parts of Vancouver Island, B.C. coast

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 4, 2024 4:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Warning to be prepared as hot weather arrives in Metro Vancouver'
Warning to be prepared as hot weather arrives in Metro Vancouver
After a cold and wet May and another June-uary, hot, summer weather is finally forecast to arrive on the South Coast. As Andrea Macpherson reports, while it's still too early to officially call it a heat wave -- people are being encouraged to look out for the welfare of their friends, neighbours and loved ones.
Environment Canada has issued warnings ahead of B.C.’s first real heat wave of the season.

On Thursday, the climate and weather agency issued heat warnings for eastern Vancouver Island and the North and Central Coasts.

“A building ridge of high pressure over the region will begin to usher in very high temperatures beginning Friday,” Environment Canada said.

“Temperatures for daytime highs will be in the low 30s with evening lows near 16 C.”

Click to play video: 'Indoor heat risks during summer'
Indoor heat risks during summer

In Southern B.C., temperatures are expected to peak early next week, said Global BC Chief Meteorologist Mark Madryga.

Lower Mainland areas away from the water, such as Abbotsford, could see highs of 29 C on Friday climbing to 34 C by Tuesday.

Environment Canada also issued special weather statements for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, with temperatures forecast in the upper 20s to low 30s during the day, and overnight lows in the mid- to upper teens.

Much higher temperatures are expected in the Southern Interior. Madryga forecast highs in the mid-30s in Osoyoos through the weekend climbing as high as 41 C by Tuesday.

Environment Canada is urging people to watch for the effects of heat illness, including heavy sweating, rashes, cramps, fainting, high body temperature or worsening health conditions.

People in overheated areas are advised to find cooler places, such as air-conditioned indoor areas like public buildings.

