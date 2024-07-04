Cold shoulder for gang members, drug dealers at Kelowna businesses this summer: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

People with criminal ties will not be allowed to linger at Kelowna-area businesses this summer, Kelowna RCMP say.

It’s the 11th summer that the RCMP has operated the Inadmissible Patrons Policy in partnership with area businesses and the city, with the goal of “ensuring community safety from persons involved in violent and organized crime.”

“The program gives police the authority, under the BC Trespass Act, to identify and escort inadmissible patrons off the premises on behalf of the participating businesses, including bars, restaurants and hotels,” RCMP said in a press release on Thursday.

Criteria for inadmissibility under the IPP program are organized crime and gang members known associates of organized crime or gangs, involved in the drug trade through conviction or other police databases, history of violent criminal activity, history of firearms offences and an individual who is subject to a duty-to-warn.

“The goal of the IPP is to ensure the safety of our community from those who choose to live a high-risk lifestyle” Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay said.

“This program is the most proactive approach to deter public violence before it occurs.”

Businesses interested in this program can contact the Kelowna Proactive Enforcement Unit at E_Kelowna_IPP@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.