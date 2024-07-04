Menu

Crime

Cold shoulder for gang members, drug dealers at Kelowna businesses this summer: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 4, 2024 1:06 pm
1 min read
It's the 11th summer that the RCMP has operated the Inadmissible Patrons Policy in partnership with area  businesses and the city, with the goal of "ensuring  community safety from persons involved in violent and organized crime.". View image in full screen
It's the 11th summer that the RCMP has operated the Inadmissible Patrons Policy in partnership with area  businesses and the city, with the goal of "ensuring  community safety from persons involved in violent and organized crime.". THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
People with criminal ties will not be allowed to linger at Kelowna-area businesses this summer, Kelowna RCMP say.

It’s the 11th summer that the RCMP has operated the Inadmissible Patrons Policy in partnership with area  businesses and the city, with the goal of “ensuring  community safety from persons involved in violent and organized crime.”

“The program gives police the authority, under the BC Trespass Act, to identify and escort inadmissible patrons off the premises on behalf of the participating businesses, including bars, restaurants and hotels,” RCMP said in a press release on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna senior scammed out of thousands of dollars'
Kelowna senior scammed out of thousands of dollars
Criteria for inadmissibility under the IPP program are organized crime and gang members known associates of organized crime or gangs, involved in the drug trade through conviction or other police databases,  history of violent criminal activity, history of firearms offences and an individual who is subject to a duty-to-warn.

Story continues below advertisement

“The goal of the IPP is to ensure the safety of our community from those who choose to live a high-risk lifestyle”  Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“This program is the most proactive approach to deter public violence before it occurs.”

Businesses interested in this program can contact the Kelowna Proactive Enforcement Unit at E_Kelowna_IPP@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

