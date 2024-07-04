Edmonton International Street Performers Festival begins Friday as event turns 40

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton International Street Performers Festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary this summer, and the 2024 edition of the downtown event gets underway on Friday.

To celebrate the milestone anniversary, the festival has adopted a theme this year that it calls “looking forward, looking back.” The theme guided the festival organizers’ approach when it came to curating performances in 2024. The lineup will include performers who have taken part in the event for decades with others who are new to the festival.

The event, often referred to by Edmontonians as “StreetFest,” runs from July 5 to July 14 and is free to the public.

“We ask our guests to remember all our StreetFest performers make a living off what you the festival-goer is willing to pay for their show,” festival organizers said in a news release. “StreetFest encourages festival goers to bring cash and support these incredible artists.

“The range of what people pay an artist for a show is anywhere from $5 to $100.”

Organizers also encourage the festival’s attendees to support the free event by contributing to its “40 for 40” campaign.

“Whether it’s $40, $400, or $4,000, your donations will keep StreetFest on the street doing what it loves for another 40 years to come,” they said.

Whether it’s circus-style performers, musicians, daredevils, comedians or other types of performers, the hub of the festival’s activity will be Sir Winston Churchill Square.

Street performances take place between 11:30 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Friday, July 5, will feature a special 40th anniversary show that runs from 10 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.

Shows and activities are also available at the festival’s Busker Academy and Kids’ World.

For more information, visit the festival’s website, edmontonstreetfest.com.