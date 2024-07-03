Regina small businesses find new homes after closure of Centennial Market

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been over a month since Regina’s Centennial Market has closed its doors forcing local vendors to find new spots around the city.

The business owner of Louise’s Crafty Boutique was disappointed when she had to relocate her business.

“(There) was a lot to do in a short time,” said Louise Wilke. “I met a lot of nice people that had vendors in there … Unfortunately, we won’t get to see them as much or, you know, buy anything from them because we don’t know where they all moved to.”

Wilke’s business relocated to Funky Gifter in Regina’s east side, where she said she gets a lot more business traffic now.

“I feel really good. I don’t have to be there all the time. I just have to go and replace my stock,” said Wilke, who sells glass blocks and mini-glass figurines. “I’m glad where I’m at and I’m hoping all the other (Centennial Market) vendors are doing well too.”

The Centennial Market was located at Regina’s old Sears clearance building off Broad Street. The building closed its doors for safety reasons and was deemed not up to safety codes by Regina Fire and Protective Services.

Leasa Gibbons, the executive director of Regina’s Warehouse Business Improvement District, said most of the vendors have found homes within the warehouse district.

“It’s always challenging when we lose a business, or we have something that’s been important to the community that disbands in some sort of way,” said Gibbons. “There is a change in pattern in how folks are interacting in the warehouse district, and there is definite impact to businesses surrounding.”

Global News confirmed the building has since been sold.