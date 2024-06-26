Regina’s Tatiana Maslany celebrated with place on Canada’s Walk of Fame

While the world might know acclaimed Tatiana Maslany from shows such as Orphan Black and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Regina residents know her a little differently.

Born in the Queen City, Maslany got her theatre start in Regina before travelling to other parts of the country for roles.

On Wednesday, a commemorative plaque was unveiled celebrating Maslany’s introduction on the Canada Walk of Fame back in 2022.

“It’s an incredible honour to just be in this room with so many people I grew up with, and who in so many ways raised me in the theatre community here” Maslany said.

“To talk and see them again after probably 20 years and to know they’re continuing that education here, that fostering of the community here is just an amazing joy for me.”

When asked about being back in Regina for the ceremony, Maslany said it was very emotional and overwhelming.

“This is where it all started for me,” she said. “This is where my love of performing began.”

The Regina-born actress was inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame in 2022, but the celebration took place Wednesday.

Walk of Fame CEO Jeffery Latimer said having inductees revisit their home town gives those who shared in their rise to success, an opportunity to celebrate alongside them.

“By bringing our inductees back to their home town, we’re truly honouring all of Canada,” Latimer said. “And it’s no longer just a one night event in Toronto. We have transformed Canada’s Walk of Fame to mean more, to more people, more often.”

As a part of the induction on Canada’s Walk of Fame, every recipient receives $10,000 towards a charity of their choosing. The charity of choice for Maslany is Lulu’s Lodge, a safe transitional home for gender and sexually diverse youth facing homelessness.

Part of her decision comes after the governments introduction of the ‘Parent’s Bill of Rights,’ which requires parental consent for name and pronoun changes for students under 16 in schools, “absurd.”

“How a child identifies, how a child knows themselves to be, that isn’t their parent’s place,” Maslany said. “It’s an overreach on the provincial government to legislate that.”

CEO for the John Howard Society who operates Lulu Lodge Shawn Fraser said the donation will largely impact those utilizing the supports.

“One great thing about Lulu’s is that all of that money will go to help support the frontline operation so it’s really going a long ways to helping the young people in Regina,” Fraser said.