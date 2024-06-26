Removal of safe supplies has made Saskatchewan’s addiction crisis worse, experts say

A harm reduction specialist with the Regina Area Network of Drug Users (RANDU) says the removal of safe supplies has made Saskatchewan’s addiction crisis worse.

“(We’re seeing) more overdoses,” said Kayla Fitzsimmons. “More people going from pipes to syringes, which also means that more people are getting Hepatitis C, HIV abscesses from missing shots, which means more people are going to hospital and needing more health care because they are getting sick.”

Overdoses have been on the rise in Saskatchewan. According to the Saskatchewan Coroners Report, data shows that between January and May of this year, there have been 174 confirmed and suspected overdose deaths. On average, that’s 34 overdoses a month.

In January, the Saskatchewan government announced that third-party organizations would no longer be able to supply drug-taking materials using government funding.

“Providing taxpayer-funded pipes for smoking illicit drugs and instructions for how to use them sends the wrong message to people who we want to help,” said Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod in an earlier story. “Instead, the message coming from the health-care system should be that there is hope for recovery, and there is help available through treatment.”

In response to the province’s change when it comes to drug abuse, the program director at All Nations Hope Network said more treatment beds need to be opened for those who need it.

“Make them accessible. Don’t make a waiting list. Make more of them. Make lots of them. Help the people where they’re at and make the barriers minimum,” said Leona Quewezance.

According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority website, under Saskatchewan’s new Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions, 500 addiction treatment spaces across the province has been committed.

— with files from Brody Langager and Katherine Ludgwig