B.C. transgender teacher files human rights complaint after online hate, doxxing

Content warning. Reader discretion is advised.

A transgender teacher who works in Pitt Meadows, B.C., is going after one of their online attackers.

Wilson Wilson has launched a human rights complaint against what they call a concerted attempt to get them out of the classroom.

It’s believed to be the first action of its kind in the province.

“A variety of slurs, accusations, and it’s all (related to the fact) that I’m a teacher,” said Wilson, who teaches art at a high school in the Lower Mainland community.

“… Calling me a groomer, a sick pervert.”

Countless online messages of hate and violence have been sent to the teacher.

The messages have come from a social media account called “Blonde Bigot.”

The person alleged to be behind the account is Joanna Evenson, according to court documents.

She is reportedly a parent of a student where Wilson teaches.

Global News reached out to Evenson for comment but has yet to hear back.

Back in November, an X account known as Libs of TikTok shared Wilson’s name, picture and place of work to its 3 million followers, an online act known as ‘doxxing.’

Global News spoke with a social media expert about the situation.

“When parents or individuals in our community see a teacher they don’t agree with, they can use the power of social media to target that individual without a lot of regulation or oversight and basically make that person’s life a living hell,” said Jesse Miller, a consultant at Mediated Reality.

Wilson said they have been the target of an onslaught of hateful messages from dozens of strangers.

Fearing for their safety, Wilson is now off work and has filed a human rights complaint against Evenson.

A B.C. lawyer said it is not uncommon for transgendered people to be targeted online.

“Trans people are targeted directly, and they’re also targeted when organizations (or accounts like) Libs of TikTok get involved and send tsunamis of hate mail,” Barbara Findlay said, a lawyer with Lawyers against Transphobia.

“The reason why it’s important to file a human rights complaint is to hold accountable the people who are doing that.”

Wilson said the complaint will also let others facing transphobia issues know they have options.

“Empower more trans people, more queer people, more people who are experiencing harassment, and violence and threats and degradation that does violate our human rights,” Wilson said.

The complaint process will likely take a couple of years.