Video: Pepper-spray suspect wanted by Vancouver police

Vancouver police investigators have released video and images of a suspect in hopes he is recognized and identified by the public.

In one of the videos, the suspect can be seen assaulting two people with pepper spray outside a restaurant near Powell Street and Gore Avenue.

The suspect then crossed a street and travelled west on Powell Street toward a building.

The assault took place back on Feb. 8 just before 5 p.m.

Vancouver police said the videos were recently given to the department.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s. He was wearing a black sweat-suit with distinctive red writing down the left arm and leg at the time of the crime.

Other videos were released by police that showed the suspect in a building lobby and a hallway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-4022.