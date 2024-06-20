SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Sports

Diehard Edmonton Oilers fan decorates fence with life-sized player paintings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2024 3:00 pm
1 min read
The Oilers prepare for the last home game in the Stanley Cup Final
WATCH ABOVE: The Edmonton Oilers are keeping the Stanley Cup dream alive as they fly home and get ready for Game 6 at Rogers Place. 630 CHED Oilers Now producer Brenden Escott joined Vinesh Pratap on Global News at Noon to speak about Friday’s game.
Share

It’s hard to miss Edmonton Oilers Captain Connor McDavid jumping over the fence of Warren Sillanpaa’s downtown home.

Sillanpaa, an extreme Oilers fan, has glued life-size paintings of some of the team’s players and painted their jerseys on his fence around his front yard.

The 60-year-old artist says he put up the pictures, team flags and an oil derrick on the lawn when the team made it to the playoffs.

He says drivers are honking every day as they pass by.

Alberta’s capital has been electric, with fans hanging Oilers flags from their cars, jerseys in their front windows and hitting the streets to party late on game nights.

Oilers fan Warren Sillanpaa shows support for his favourite team after decorating his house in Edmonton on Thursday June 20, 2024.
Oilers fan Warren Sillanpaa shows support for his favourite team after decorating his house in Edmonton on Thursday June 20, 2024. Jason Franson / The Canadian Press

After practice on Thursday morning, Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner — born and raised in Edmonton — was asked about the fandemonium in the city right now.

“It’s a lot of fun. Being in a position like this, I think it’s just amazing for the city. I think a lot of people are having a lot of fun, just really enjoying themselves,” he said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Every time you drive around, all you see is Edmonton flags, especially when it comes around game time. You hear honks, you hear people getting loud and screaming, ‘Go Oilers!” It’s just a lot of fun. It’s very enjoyable and there’s a ton of energy in the city for good reason.”

McDavid said it’s exciting to be back in Edmonton.

“It’s exciting to play in front of our fans, play in this building.”

Edmonton Oilers fan’s 2018 yearbook prediction close to coming true

Down three games to two, the Oilers face off Friday in Game 6 against the Florida Panthers in Edmonton.

— with files from Caley Gibson, Global News.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

