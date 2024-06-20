Diehard Edmonton Oilers fan decorates fence with life-sized player paintings

Send this page to someone via email

It’s hard to miss Edmonton Oilers Captain Connor McDavid jumping over the fence of Warren Sillanpaa’s downtown home.

Sillanpaa, an extreme Oilers fan, has glued life-size paintings of some of the team’s players and painted their jerseys on his fence around his front yard.

The 60-year-old artist says he put up the pictures, team flags and an oil derrick on the lawn when the team made it to the playoffs.

He says drivers are honking every day as they pass by.

Alberta’s capital has been electric, with fans hanging Oilers flags from their cars, jerseys in their front windows and hitting the streets to party late on game nights.

View image in full screen Oilers fan Warren Sillanpaa shows support for his favourite team after decorating his house in Edmonton on Thursday June 20, 2024. Jason Franson / The Canadian Press

After practice on Thursday morning, Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner — born and raised in Edmonton — was asked about the fandemonium in the city right now.

“It’s a lot of fun. Being in a position like this, I think it’s just amazing for the city. I think a lot of people are having a lot of fun, just really enjoying themselves,” he said.

“Every time you drive around, all you see is Edmonton flags, especially when it comes around game time. You hear honks, you hear people getting loud and screaming, ‘Go Oilers!” It’s just a lot of fun. It’s very enjoyable and there’s a ton of energy in the city for good reason.”

McDavid said it’s exciting to be back in Edmonton.

“It’s exciting to play in front of our fans, play in this building.”

Down three games to two, the Oilers face off Friday in Game 6 against the Florida Panthers in Edmonton.

— with files from Caley Gibson, Global News.