Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

House of Commons breaks for the summer

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 19, 2024 3:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Capital gains tax debate rages in Parliament: ‘Promising to tax, borrow and spend us into fairness’'
Capital gains tax debate rages in Parliament: ‘Promising to tax, borrow and spend us into fairness’
WATCH ABOVE: Capital gains tax debate rages in Parliament: 'Promising to tax, borrow and spend us into fairness' – Jun 11, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

MPs gathered on Parliament Hill for the final time Wednesday before the summer recess, and members of all parties seemed eager for the break.

Most federal Liberals still insist they can turn things around in the polls once Canadians really start looking at the options in front of them.

Government House leader Steven MacKinnon says great progress has been made, citing legislation on child care, a national school nutrition program and the passage of clean tech tax credits Ottawa had been promising for years.

Click to play video: 'Parliament marks 1-year anniversary of Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing with moment of silence'
Parliament marks 1-year anniversary of Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing with moment of silence
Trending Now

Liberal MPs from the Atlantic provinces, Ontario and Western Canada all pointed to pharmacare and dental care as the items getting the most positive feedback in their ridings.

Story continues below advertisement

But they are going home with a heavy cloud of bad polls still looming large over their every move.

Veteran Prince Edward Island MP Sean Casey says Liberals must work harder to connect with Canadians and ensure they understand what the government has actually done.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices