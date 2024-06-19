Menu

Share

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

Peterborough man arrested for attempted murder after woman shot, dropped off at hospital

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 19, 2024 3:38 pm
1 min read
Peterborough police investigate another shooting after injured woman dropped off at hospital
Statistics Canada reports firearm-related crimes are at a 10-year high across Canada. In Peterborough, police investigated the fourth shooting of 2024 over the weekend.
Two men have been arrested — one for attempted murder — after a woman was shot and arrived injured to the hospital in Peterborough, Ont., on the weekend.

The Peterborough Police Service early Saturday a woman with gunshot wounds was “dropped off” at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. She was later airlifted to a Toronto hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police on the weekend called the shooting a “targeted incident.”

Police say their investigation determined a suspect, who was found north in the Bancroft area on Wednesday. The arrest also included the OPP’s tactical response unit.

A 22-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm and trafficking in firearms.

He was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

Police say on Tuesday evening, a second man they allege was involved in the incident “after the fact” was arrested.

The 20-year-old man from Peterborough was charged with being an accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence, obstructing justice, unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm, trafficking in firearms, possessing a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police say the names of the accused will not be released to protect the victim in what police are calling a domestic incident.

