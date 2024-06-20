Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Start of summer arrives with heat spike

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted June 20, 2024 1:47 pm
1 min read
Global Okanagan Weather: June 19, 2024
Meteorologist Peter Quinlan has the Okanagan's complete weather forecast for June 19, 2024.
Summer officially begins Thursday afternoon at 1:51 p.m., and it will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures climbing into the mid-20s.

Sunny skies will stick around for the workweek, with Friday seeing temperatures pushing into the upper 20s.

Saturday’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies, but a daytime high of around 28 C.

Sunday will be slightly cooler but also sunnier, with afternoon temperatures in the mid-20s.

A mix of sun and cloud returns to the region early next week, with highs in the mid-20s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

