Okanagan weather: Start of summer arrives with heat spike

Summer officially begins Thursday afternoon at 1:51 p.m., and it will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures climbing into the mid-20s.
Sunny skies will stick around for the workweek, with Friday seeing temperatures pushing into the upper 20s.
Saturday’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies, but a daytime high of around 28 C.
Sunday will be slightly cooler but also sunnier, with afternoon temperatures in the mid-20s.
A mix of sun and cloud returns to the region early next week, with highs in the mid-20s.
