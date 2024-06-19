Menu

Crime

Six-day targeted police patrols in Vernon lead to drug seizures, arrests

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 19, 2024 12:00 pm
1 min read
Symposium sparks new debate over B.C. drug policy
The divisive battle over how to deal with B.C.'s illicit drug crisis flaring up again Thursday, sparked by a symposium in Richmond. While a new group was calling for a policy change, harm reduction advocates were calling the people at the conference "profiteers." Paul Johnson has the story – May 30, 2024
An enhanced police presence in some of Vernon’s problem areas made a big dent in area crime, police say.

After launching the Enhanced Downtown Enforcement Initiative, a six-day operation that used data from Vernon North Okanagan Detachment’s crime analyst to identify priority offenders and distribute resources, a number of issues were targeted and the results were impressive.

The team issued 18 arrest warrants and initiated 97 police investigations including weapons seizures where tasers, bear spray, carbon fiber brass knuckles, and knives were confiscated.

Police said there were five drug investigations were launched and 30 ounces of fentanyl, more than 10 ounces of methamphetamine, three ounces of cocaine, and 300 pills believed to be prescription meds were seized. As well as drugs, RCMP said they seized more than $5,000 and other evidence of drug trafficking.

These investigations are ongoing with anticipation of criminal charges.

“The initiative was partly funded through the Special Investigation and Targeted Enforcement program and was a huge success with an immediate impact on community safety,” said Sgt Dave Evans, of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP targeted policing unit.

SITE is a three-year pilot initiative of the British Columbia Ministry of Public Safety & Solicitor General to provide centralized funds for operational support to law enforcement agencies.

