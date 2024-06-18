Memorial ride for mental health in Kelowna exceeds expectations, raises $210K

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A mental health fundraiser, named after two teen brothers who both died by suicide, has exceeded initial expectations.

The Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Ride, held in Kelowna on June 9, set a goal of $150,000 but raised $210,000.

Organizers say 616 riders and striders took part in various cycling and walking routes around the Central Okanagan.

6:02 Part 1 of 3: Canadian Philanthropist Tom Budd opens up finding purpose after tragedy

The event was also part of the Canadian Mental Health Association’s (CMHA) Ride Don’t Hide program. Funds raised by the ride will support local programs.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is the most successful and most well-attended ride we’ve ever had,” said Mike Gawliuk, CEO of the CMHA branch in Kelowna.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

“Every kilometre that participants ride, or stride gets our community one step closer to understanding, respecting, and prioritizing mental health.”

A list of those who donated to the ride is available online.

3:55 Part 2 of 3: Canadian Philanthropist Tom Budd opens his home, shares memories of his sons

The top fundraising squad was the Payton and Dillon Budd Team, which raised $24,625.

Gawliuk said local philanthropist Tom Budd, the father of Payton and Dillon, continues to make profound community impacts when it comes to mental health.

“Time and time again he has been tremendously generous with his advocacy, his willingness to share his story, and his financial support of the programs and initiatives that support people’s well-being,” said Gawliuk.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are incredibly grateful for our continued partnership with the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation.”

More information about the ride, including how to donate, is available online.