Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Memorial ride for mental health in Kelowna exceeds expectations, raises $210K

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 18, 2024 5:37 pm
1 min read
The 2024 Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Ride held on June 9 in Kelowna has raised $210,000 for local mental health programs. View image in full screen
The 2024 Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Ride held on June 9 in Kelowna has raised $210,000 for local mental health programs. CMHA
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A mental health fundraiser, named after two teen brothers who both died by suicide, has exceeded initial expectations.

The Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Ride, held in Kelowna on June 9, set a goal of $150,000 but raised $210,000.

Organizers say 616 riders and striders took part in various cycling and walking routes around the Central Okanagan.

Click to play video: 'Part 1 of 3: Canadian Philanthropist Tom Budd opens up finding purpose after tragedy'
Part 1 of 3: Canadian Philanthropist Tom Budd opens up finding purpose after tragedy

The event was also part of the Canadian Mental Health Association’s (CMHA) Ride Don’t Hide program. Funds raised by the ride will support local programs.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is the most successful and most well-attended ride we’ve ever had,” said Mike Gawliuk, CEO of the CMHA branch in Kelowna.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

“Every kilometre that participants ride, or stride gets our community one step closer to understanding, respecting, and prioritizing mental health.”

A list of those who donated to the ride is available online.

Click to play video: 'Part 2 of 3: Canadian Philanthropist Tom Budd opens his home, shares memories of his sons'
Part 2 of 3: Canadian Philanthropist Tom Budd opens his home, shares memories of his sons
Trending Now

The top fundraising squad was the Payton and Dillon Budd Team, which raised $24,625.

Gawliuk said local philanthropist Tom Budd, the father of Payton and Dillon, continues to make profound community impacts when it comes to mental health.

“Time and time again he has been tremendously generous with his advocacy, his willingness to share his story, and his financial support of the programs and initiatives that support people’s well-being,” said Gawliuk.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are incredibly grateful for our continued partnership with the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation.”

More information about the ride, including how to donate, is available online.

Click to play video: 'Part 3 of 3: Canadian Philanthropist Tom Budd finds purpose in helping others after the loss of both sons'
Part 3 of 3: Canadian Philanthropist Tom Budd finds purpose in helping others after the loss of both sons
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices