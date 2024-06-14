Teen driver of motocross bike killed after crash with transport truck

A 15-year-old boy who was driving a motocross bike has died following a collision with a transport truck on a remote road in New Brunswick.
RCMP said they were called to the community of Rivière-Verte, N.B., on Thursday at around 4:50 p.m. to Industrielle Road.
“The driver of the motocross was transported to hospital with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries, and later died as a result of his injuries,” RCMP said in a release.
“The collision is believed to have occurred when the motocross and the transport truck collided on a remote part of the road.”
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing.
