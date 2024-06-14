Menu

Canada

Teen driver of motocross bike killed after crash with transport truck

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 14, 2024 12:16 pm
1 min read
RCMP said the motocross bike and transport truck collided on a remote part of the road in Rivière-Verte, N.B. View image in full screen
RCMP said the motocross bike and transport truck collided on a remote part of the road in Rivière-Verte, N.B. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
A 15-year-old boy who was driving a motocross bike has died following a collision with a transport truck on a remote road in New Brunswick.

RCMP said they were called to the community of Rivière-Verte, N.B., on Thursday at around 4:50 p.m. to Industrielle Road.

“The driver of the motocross was transported to hospital with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries, and later died as a result of his injuries,” RCMP said in a release.

“The collision is believed to have occurred when the motocross and the transport truck collided on a remote part of the road.”

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing.

