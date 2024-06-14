Teen driver of motocross bike killed after crash with transport truck

Send this page to someone via email

A 15-year-old boy who was driving a motocross bike has died following a collision with a transport truck on a remote road in New Brunswick.

RCMP said they were called to the community of Rivière-Verte, N.B., on Thursday at around 4:50 p.m. to Industrielle Road.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“The driver of the motocross was transported to hospital with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries, and later died as a result of his injuries,” RCMP said in a release.

“The collision is believed to have occurred when the motocross and the transport truck collided on a remote part of the road.”

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing.