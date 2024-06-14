Waterloo police lay more than 50 charges in connection with car rental agency thefts

Waterloo regional police say more than 50 charges were laid as part of an ongoing investigation into fraud at car rental agencies.

In March, police began to investigate after a number of vehicles were stolen across the southwestern portion of the province through rental agencies.

Police say they arrested three more people in the Rummelhardt area of Waterloo in connection with the case, including a 34-year-old man from Waterloo, a 40-year-old woman from Guelph and a 43-year-old man.

The trio are facing a number of charges, including possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of a stolen credit card, possession of an identity document and failing to comply with a release order.

The case is connected to a recent arrest of a 28-year-old Waterloo woman whom police were seeking on a Canada-wide warrant.

They had announced in April that they were on the hunt for Alexandra Krafchek Alfaro. The 28-year-old was wanted on a host of charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of an identity document, theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with an undertaking.

A few weeks later, officers were dispatched to a plaza near Glasgow Street and Ira Needles Boulevard in Kitchener after receiving the call. It was reported that a man and a woman were inside the suspicious vehicle.

The officers soon discovered that the Hyundai Elantra had been used in a gas theft in Woolwich earlier Thursday, according to police.

They attempted to stop the vehicle in the lot but the Elantra sped off, driving over landscaping features in the plaza to escape. Police say officers did not pursue out of concern for public safety.

About 20 minutes after the initial call, police found the woman who was in the vehicle inside a business in the plaza and arrested her.

Police did not arrest the man at the time and did not say whether he was one of the people who was detained on Thursday.