Suspicious vehicle call leads to arrest of wanted woman in Kitchener plaza: police

After a resident reported a stolen vehicle, Waterloo regional police say officers arrested a woman they had been seeking for several weeks as part of a fraud investigation.

On Thursday night at around 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a plaza near Glasgow Street and Ira Needles Boulevard in Kitchener after receiving the call. It was reported that a man and a woman were inside the suspicious vehicle.

The officers soon discovered that the Hyundai Elantra had been used in a gas theft in Woolwich earlier Thursday, according to police.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

They attempted to stop the vehicle in the lot but the Elantra sped off, driving over landscaping features in the plaza to escape. Police say officers did not pursue out of concern for public safety.

About 20 minutes after the initial call, police found the woman who was in the vehicle inside a business in the plaza and arrested her.

Story continues below advertisement

They had announced in April they that they were on the hunt for Alexandra Krafchek Alfaro. The 28-year-old was wanted on a host of charges including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of an identity document, theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with undertaking.

Police say officers are still searching for the man behind the wheel of the Elantra, as well as the vehicle itself which is said to be stolen.