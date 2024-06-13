Menu

Environment

Caught on video: Bear damages home in Port Coquitlam, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 13, 2024 9:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Black bear trapped in Port Coquitlam garage'
Black bear trapped in Port Coquitlam garage
WATCH: A black bear was trapped inside the garage of a house on Oriole Avenue in the Port Coquitlam neighbourhood of Birchland Manor. The bear was trying to claw its way out while causing a lot of damage in the process.
A homeowner in Port Coquitlam, B.C., had quite the early morning on Thursday after an unwanted visitor was found in the home’s garage.

A black bear had somehow let itself into the garage, and was found pawing and biting its way out of an upper portion on the front of the garage through some wooden panels.

Coquitlam RCMP said it received a call for the bear around 6 a.m. from the homeowner.

Police arrived at the scene and opened a side door in the garage.

The bear then seized its opportunity and escaped through the open door.

Click to play video: 'Burke Mountain backyard bear swing'
Burke Mountain backyard bear swing

The home is located near Prairie Avenue and Coast Meridian Road, which is an area known to have bear activity.

The amount of damage was pretty substantial,” Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said.

“I believe the bear was in there for some time. But fortunately, nobody was injured. It didn’t appear that the bear was injured.

In light of the encounter, the RCMP is reminding residents of bear safety tips to keep in mind.

The RCMP typically sees a spike in bear reports from early May through September as residents and visitors come in more frequent contact with the animals.

Police said to give bears plenty of area when seen in open spaces and to remove all attractants from outside homes.

Community members are encouraged to lock garage doors and all low-lying windows around the home.

If a bear poses an immediate threat to public safety, people are advised to call 911.

Click to play video: 'B.C. family reeling after unexpected visit from bear'
B.C. family reeling after unexpected visit from bear
