United Way Peterborough names Shirley Turner 2024 community campaign chairperson

Retired teacher and current local Realtor Shirley Turner has been appointed the 2024 community campaign chairperson for the United Way Peterborough and District

United Way president and CEO Jim Russell made the announcement on Wednesday, stating Turner brings a wealth of experience, passion and dedication to the new campaign. Russell noted Turner has been a longtime supporter of the United Way, beginning when she was a young teacher.

She served as a board member in 2023.

“Shirley’s dedication and passion for our community are truly inspiring,” Russell said. “Her leadership and commitment to making a difference align perfectly with our mission. We are confident that under her guidance, the 2024 campaign will achieve remarkable success.”

Turner says she witnessed the impact the United Way-funded programs had on her students and their families. Since transitioning to real estate, she has continued her philanthropic efforts.

“United Way is the heartbeat of our community,” she said. “Every dollar raised here, stays here. I’ve lived in Peterborough my entire life, and I’ve seen first-hand how United Way’s support transforms lives. It’s an honour to lead this year’s campaign and work towards a brighter future for our community.”

Turner says her focus will be reinforcing the message that United Way’s impact is hyper-local. The United Way supports 20 partner agencies consisting of charities that focus on issues including homelessness, domestic violence, mental health, unemployment, addiction and more.

She says her experience as a board member highlighted the “intricacies” and “requirements” of fundraising and supporting community organizations.

In her role as chairperson, Turner will lead the fundraising cabinet of volunteer leaders who will spearhead fundraising efforts, engage with potential donors and host community events.

“When I learned how much research goes into where the money gets distributed, I thought the United Way makes the most sense because you can donate to one agency and they distribute the funds where they are needed most,” she said. “And I felt that was effective and I really loved that.”

The United Way’s 2023 campaign wrapped up in April with $1.4 million raised, falling just short of the original $1.45-million goal.

“By supporting United Way, we’re not just addressing immediate needs; we’re investing in long-term solutions that build a stronger, more resilient community,” she said. “I encourage everyone to get involved, whether through donations, volunteering or spreading the word about our mission. Together, we can make a difference.”