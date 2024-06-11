All Nations’ Healing Hospital in Fort Qu’Appelle reaches 20-year milestone

The All Nations’ Healing Hospital in Fort Qu’Appelle, Sask., is marking a special milestone, reaching 20 years of operation.

Crystal Cameron is a licensed practical nurse (LPN) and has worked at the ANHH for 17 years now. Being from the community, Cameron had a great sense of pride in giving back to her community.

“Working with our local members, I felt a great sense of pride knowing that I was contributing back,” she said. “It was also convenient for me as I am from here.”

The ANHH is operated by the File Hills Qu’Appelle Tribal Council (FHQTC) and the Touchwood Agency Tribal Council (TATC) and replaced the old Fort Qu’Appelle Indian Hospital that was first built to treat First Nations who had tuberculosis.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

“It started out as that until the 1960s, whereas the federal government made some changes and adjustments, which the non-First Nations people could (also) utilize the services of the hospital,” FHQTC Tribal Chief Jeremy Fourhorns said. “In January 2003, the (ANHH) was announced and that was after many years of negotiations with (the) provincial government, the federal government, the town of Fort Qu’Appelle and the surrounding area.”

Story continues below advertisement

The ANHH includes emergency service, acute care, inpatient and outpatient services, medical imaging, remote dialysis, women’s health care and midwifery services.

On Wednesday, FHQTC, staff and community members will be gathering at the ANHH for an anniversary celebration to mark the milestone. Since opening, the ANHH has added a helipad and a healing and wellness centre, and a new medical clinic will also be opening up to help alleviate pressures on the emergency services.

“We just broke ground about 45 to 50 days ago on a new medical clinic that’s going to be right outside the doors of the hospital,” Fourhorns said. “(It) will help break down or reduce that burden on emergency services here at the hospital and improve that experience that clients have.”

As the ANHH continues to grow, Cameron said it will bring many opportunities for the community and the upcoming generation.

“There’s just more growth in this facility, it’s expanding as we know it,” she said. “In 20 years’ time, who knows where we are going to be and who knows what changes we’re going to be making for our community.”

The ANHH is funded through a transfer agreement from Health Canada and the Saskatchewan Health Authority.