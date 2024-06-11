Menu

Canada

Father of children found allegedly abandoned in Kingston speaks out

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted June 11, 2024 12:53 pm
2 min read
A mural sits outside the apartment building where Kingston police say an infant was found dead on May 31, after he and his brother were allegedly abandoned by their mother. View image in full screen
A mural sits outside the apartment building where Kingston police say an infant was found dead on May 31, after he and his brother were allegedly abandoned by their mother. Kaytlyn Poberznick | Global News
A Kingston community is still coming to terms with the death of a child who was allegedly abandoned by his mother.

But the loss is felt most by the family members trying to piece together what had happened. Kingston police said an infant boy was found dead on May 31 inside an apartment on Russell Street. They said the child, along his older four-year-old brother, was allegedly abandoned by their mother, who was found soon after in Napanee.

The 32-year-old mother was arrested and is facing charges including criminal negligence causing death.

For the father of the children, the news been heartbreaking. He said that he and the children’s mother have been separated for a while and that the custody of the children was with the mother.

Global News isn’t identifying the names of the father, the mother, and the children to protect the identity of the surviving child.

“It’s been very hard. Very tough,” said the father, adding that had he known the extent of the situation he would have broken the custody order. Court records show that the father had broken a probation order in 2021 by contacting the mother. He had been given a 12-month probation earlier in 2020 after he, according to additional court records, engaged in “threatening behaviour” causing the mother to fear for her safety.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“(The mother), about a year ago, had to be removed from the home due to an argument she did not want to resolve. I had no contact with her so I could not be around the children.”

According to the father, he had started a family court proceeding against the mother three days before one of the children was found dead.

A memorial now sits in front of the apartment building. The family said the older brother is in good health.

“He’s doing wonderfully. I was actually with him in the hospital the whole time. I stayed with him for two days, two nights. … He’s just a go-lucky little boy,” said an anonymous family member.

“He thinks his baby brother is still sleeping.”

According to the father, a family court hearing is set for June 20. The mother’s next court appearance is on June 12.

A celebration of life for the infant who died is expected to take place on June 16.

— with files from Global’s Kaytyln Poberznick

Mother charged with negligence after child found dead: Kingston police
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

