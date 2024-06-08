B.C ‘ReBoot’ documentary secures tech to play old tapes but more help needed

Send this page to someone via email

Two B.C. documentarians are one step closer in their quest to craft a film on the popular sci-fi series ReBoot.

The show was produced by a company in Vancouver and aired on television between 1994 and 2001.

Decades later, the cartoon series still has a following.

Global News initially covered the pair, super fans Jacob Weldon and Raquel Lin, back in December, when they received the original tapes of the show from Mainframe Entertainment for their documentary called Reboot ReWind.

The recordings are on a rare digital tape format called D1, a technology that Weldon said was cutting edge and rare when Mainframe was using it.

The decks are even harder to find today, and Mainframe didn’t have the equipment to play the tapes back.

Weldon and Lin, back in December, made a call to the public to help assist them in finding working Bosch BTS D1 decks that could play the tapes.

The pair said after hundreds of tips and messages, an email in German was the breakthrough they were waiting for.

“We had it translated and it was someone pointing us to three decks that we needed,” Lin said.

The three Bosch BTS D1 decks were then purchased by the pair, from Germany, for over $10,000. Another $5,000 in shipping and the decks are now in Vancouver.

But, a new issue has popped up for the filmmakers. One of the manuals is missing and the pair do not know how to operate the decks to play the old tapes.

The documentary is still set to premiere later this year, and now it’s a race against the clock to figure out how to use the decks.

The crew is now, once again, calling on the public for help.

They need someone familiar with the tech to assist them.

“Frankly, it’s a miracle we found these things,” Weldon said.

Anyone who wishes to help the documentary crews are asked to contact them

They can be contacted through their Facebook page ReBoot ReWind.