Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

B.C ‘ReBoot’ documentary secures tech to play old tapes but more help needed

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Troy Charles Global News
Posted June 8, 2024 3:40 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'ReBoot documentary nears completion'
ReBoot documentary nears completion
Two B.C. superfans are one step closer to crafting a documentary on the popular 1990's sci-fi series ReBoot. As Troy Charles reports they have the piece of equipment needed to restore the show's original master tapes, but need help learning how to use it.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two B.C. documentarians are one step closer in their quest to craft a film on the popular sci-fi series ReBoot.

The show was produced by a company in Vancouver and aired on television between 1994 and 2001.

Decades later, the cartoon series still has a following.

Global News initially covered the pair, super fans Jacob Weldon and Raquel Lin, back in December, when they received the original tapes of the show from Mainframe Entertainment for their documentary called Reboot ReWind.

The recordings are on a rare digital tape format called D1, a technology that Weldon said was cutting edge and rare when Mainframe was using it.

The decks are even harder to find today, and Mainframe didn’t have the equipment to play the tapes back.

Story continues below advertisement

Weldon and Lin, back in December, made a call to the public to help assist them in finding working Bosch BTS D1 decks that could play the tapes.

Click to play video: 'ReBoot documentary nears completion'
ReBoot documentary nears completion

The pair said after hundreds of tips and messages, an email in German was the breakthrough they were waiting for.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“We had it translated and it was someone pointing us to three decks that we needed,” Lin said.

The three Bosch BTS D1 decks were then purchased by the pair, from Germany, for over $10,000. Another $5,000 in shipping and the decks are now in Vancouver.

But, a new issue has popped up for the filmmakers. One of the manuals is missing and the pair do not know how to operate the decks to play the old tapes.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The documentary is still set to premiere later this year, and now it’s a race against the clock to figure out how to use the decks.

The crew is now, once again, calling on the public for help.

They need someone familiar with the tech to assist them.

“Frankly, it’s a miracle we found these things,” Weldon said.

Anyone who wishes to help the documentary crews are asked to contact them

They can be contacted through their Facebook page ReBoot ReWind.

Click to play video: 'Documentary on Vancouver-made series hits another snag'
Documentary on Vancouver-made series hits another snag
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices