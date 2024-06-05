Menu

Traffic

Man dies after collision involving pickup truck, semi-truck near Fort McMurray: RCMP

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted June 5, 2024 3:00 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
RCMP continue to investigate the cause of a head-on collision that occurred on June 4, 2024 on Highway 63, north of Mildred Lake. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
RCMP are investigating what caused a head-on collision that claimed the life of a man from Fort McMurray, Alta.

Members of the Wood Buffalo RCMP were dispatched to the collision on Highway 63, north of Mildred Lake, near the north gate access road to Suncor around 10:38 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggests a pickup truck travelling north collided with a semi-tractor trailer travelling south.

The driver of the pickup had to be taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. Mounties said Wednesday he has since died of his injuries.

“The driver of the semi-tractor truck was not physically injured in the collision,” the RCMP said in a news release.

“Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the collision.”

Police said Wood Buffalo RCMP Municipal Traffic Services and the Alberta RCMP’s forensic collision reconstruction unit continue to investigate.

The collision caused Highway 63 to be closed for several hours. Police reopened the highway to one lane of traffic later on Tuesday, with officers directing traffic.

Highway 63 has since fully reopened.

