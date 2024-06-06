Okanagan weather: Sunny skies, big blast of heat in weekend forecast

Mostly sunny skies will soar into the Okanagan weather forecast, with Thursday seeing temperatures rise into the mid-20s.
For Friday, more sunny skies and mid-to-upper 20-degree heat are expected as a ridge of high pressure continues to build.
The ridge will cause temperatures to soar into the upper 20s or low 30s across the Okanagan on Saturday, along with a mix of sun and cloud.
Clearing skies are expected Sunday, with temperatures back into the upper 20s.
Upper 20-degree heat will linger into early next week under a mix of sun and clouds.
