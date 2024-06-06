Okanagan weather: Sunny skies, big blast of heat in weekend forecast

See more sharing options

Mostly sunny skies will soar into the Okanagan weather forecast, with Thursday seeing temperatures rise into the mid-20s.

For Friday, more sunny skies and mid-to-upper 20-degree heat are expected as a ridge of high pressure continues to build.

The ridge will cause temperatures to soar into the upper 20s or low 30s across the Okanagan on Saturday, along with a mix of sun and cloud.

Clearing skies are expected Sunday, with temperatures back into the upper 20s.

Upper 20-degree heat will linger into early next week under a mix of sun and clouds.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

