Okanagan weather: Sunny skies, big blast of heat in weekend forecast

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted June 6, 2024 2:16 pm
Sunny skies and temperatures into the high 20s, and possibly low 30s, are in the Okanagan weather forecast.
Mostly sunny skies will soar into the Okanagan weather forecast, with Thursday seeing temperatures rise into the mid-20s.

For Friday, more sunny skies and mid-to-upper 20-degree heat are expected as a ridge of high pressure continues to build.

The ridge will cause temperatures to soar into the upper 20s or low 30s across the Okanagan on Saturday, along with a mix of sun and cloud.

Clearing skies are expected Sunday, with temperatures back into the upper 20s.

Upper 20-degree heat will linger into early next week under a mix of sun and clouds.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

