Regina school receives upgraded outdoor basketball court with community donations

An old, run-down basketball court at St. Timothy school received an upgrade for free thanks to community donations.

Faron Potts, the chair of the St. Timothy Catholic School Community Council (CSCC) said the basketball court has never been revitalized since the school was built.

“We really wanted to build a space for these kids,” said Potts. “There (were) lots of cracks in the asphalt. We could tell the kids weren’t really feeling the space anymore.”

Through the CSCC, revitalizing the basketball court was brought up for many years and they have decided to reach out to community partners, which included the Regina Trades and Skills Centre.

A crew from the Regina Trades and Skills Centre started on the project in mid-April. This job would have cost as much as $30,000, but the community donations came in for the save.

“We just pulled together as a community and made some phone calls,” said Melissa Dobrowolski, the operations manager at Regina Trades and Skills Centre. “The partners have stepped up in a huge way and donated all of their materials and services.”

The project took three weeks to complete.