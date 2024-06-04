Woman arrested after attempting to flee police: Salmon Arm RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

One woman could potentially be facing multiple charges after Salmon Arm RCMP say she attempted to flee police last month.

RCMP say the incident took place near Auto Road on Wednesday, May 22 around 10:00 a.m.

“Salmon Arm RCMP observed a black Saturn Vue that had previously fled from police after an attempted traffic stop,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges.

“Police were able to safely stop the vehicle in an alleyway on 5th St SE to prevent it from fleeing again.”

The 30-year-old driver was informed she was under arrest for flight from police, however RCMP say she refused to open the car door.

According to police, the woman also tried to provide a false name to RCMP and claimed she had no identification.

“The woman eventually complied in unlocking her door and was positively identified by another attending police officer,” said Const. Hodges.

The woman was arrested for driving while prohibited and obstructing a peace officer, and was also issued a violation ticket for no insurance, failing to stop for police, and operating a vehicle with studded tires during restricted time.

The vehicle was also impounded.

“The woman’s name cannot be released until charges are approved, she was released with a future court date to speak to the allegations,” added Hodges.