Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman arrested after attempting to flee police: Salmon Arm RCMP

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted June 4, 2024 12:22 pm
1 min read
The RCMP detachment in Salmon Arm, B.C. View image in full screen
The RCMP detachment in Salmon Arm, B.C. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One woman could potentially be facing multiple charges after Salmon Arm RCMP say she attempted to flee police last month.

RCMP say the incident took place near Auto Road on Wednesday, May 22 around 10:00 a.m.

“Salmon Arm RCMP observed a black Saturn Vue that had previously fled from police after an attempted traffic stop,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges.

“Police were able to safely stop the vehicle in an alleyway on 5th St SE to prevent it from fleeing again.”

Click to play video: 'Arrest and charge in killing of Tatjana Stefanski'
Arrest and charge in killing of Tatjana Stefanski

The 30-year-old driver was informed she was under arrest for flight from police, however RCMP say she refused to open the car door.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the woman also tried to provide a false name to RCMP and claimed she had no identification.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“The woman eventually complied in unlocking her door and was positively identified by another attending police officer,” said Const. Hodges.

Trending Now

The woman was arrested for driving while prohibited and obstructing a peace officer, and was also issued a violation ticket for no insurance, failing to stop for police, and operating a vehicle with studded tires during restricted time.

The vehicle was also impounded.

“The woman’s name cannot be released until charges are approved, she was released with a future court date to speak to the allegations,” added Hodges.

Click to play video: 'Accused killer dies amid length court case in Vernon'
Accused killer dies amid length court case in Vernon
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices