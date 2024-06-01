Menu

Crime

Edmonton man riding an e-scooter struck, killed in vehicle collision

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted June 1, 2024 5:11 pm
1 min read
The side of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The side of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle is seen in this file photo. Jason Franson / The Canadian Press
A 40-year-old man has died after a fatal collision on Saturday morning involving an SUV and a motorized scooter in southcentral Edmonton.

The Edmonton Police Service received a report around 2:35 a.m. that the man was riding an e-scooter along 85th Avenue heading east toward 106th Street in the Strathcona neighbourhood.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

At the same time, a 27-year-old man driving an SUV was travelling northbound on 106th Street when it collided with the scooter.

“The driver immediately called 911 to report the collision and provided medical aid to the man until paramedics arrived on scene,” EPS said in a news release.

Paramedics took the 40-year-old to hospital where he later died.

Officers from the Major Collision Investigation Section (MCIS) continue to investigate.

Speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors in this collision, police said.

