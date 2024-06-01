Edmonton man riding an e-scooter struck, killed in vehicle collision

Send this page to someone via email

A 40-year-old man has died after a fatal collision on Saturday morning involving an SUV and a motorized scooter in southcentral Edmonton.

The Edmonton Police Service received a report around 2:35 a.m. that the man was riding an e-scooter along 85th Avenue heading east toward 106th Street in the Strathcona neighbourhood.

At the same time, a 27-year-old man driving an SUV was travelling northbound on 106th Street when it collided with the scooter.

“The driver immediately called 911 to report the collision and provided medical aid to the man until paramedics arrived on scene,” EPS said in a news release.

Paramedics took the 40-year-old to hospital where he later died.

Officers from the Major Collision Investigation Section (MCIS) continue to investigate.

Speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors in this collision, police said.