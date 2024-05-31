Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

COSAR continues search for missing Kelowna senior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 31, 2024 4:25 pm
1 min read
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue volunteers gathered on Thursday to look for missing Kelowna senior Allan Francescutti. View image in full screen
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue volunteers gathered on Thursday to look for missing Kelowna senior Allan Francescutti. COSAR
The search for an Okanagan senior last seen six weeks ago continued this week.

Allan Francescutti, 79, was reported missing on April 21, five days after he was last seen.

His vehicle was found in the rugged backcountry east of Lake Country, near Beaver Lake Road and Dee Lake Road, and crews have been focusing their search efforts in that area since.

Click to play video: 'Search for missing Kelowna senior resumes'
Search for missing Kelowna senior resumes

On Thursday, at the request of police, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue ventured back to the Dee Lake area to look again.

“We conducted a shoreline search of Loon Lake and used an ROV underwater camera, but unfortunately we came up empty-handed,” COSAR said.

Thursday’s search for missing Kelowna senior Allan Francescutti included searching Loon Lake. View image in full screen
Thursday’s search for missing Kelowna senior Allan Francescutti included searching Loon Lake. COSAR
“Search and rescue teams have put in thousands of hours and covered hundreds of kilometres of roads on this task and our commitment will not waver until Allan is found.”

COSAR also thanked outdoor recreational users in the area for allowing crews to work unimpeded.

Anyone with information regarding Francescutti is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP or the nearest RCMP detachment and reference file 2024-19989.

Click to play video: 'Backcountry search for senior with dementia'
Backcountry search for senior with dementia
