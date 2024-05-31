COSAR continues search for missing Kelowna senior

Send this page to someone via email

The search for an Okanagan senior last seen six weeks ago continued this week.

Allan Francescutti, 79, was reported missing on April 21, five days after he was last seen.

His vehicle was found in the rugged backcountry east of Lake Country, near Beaver Lake Road and Dee Lake Road, and crews have been focusing their search efforts in that area since.

On Thursday, at the request of police, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue ventured back to the Dee Lake area to look again.

“We conducted a shoreline search of Loon Lake and used an ROV underwater camera, but unfortunately we came up empty-handed,” COSAR said.

View image in full screen Thursday’s search for missing Kelowna senior Allan Francescutti included searching Loon Lake. COSAR

“Search and rescue teams have put in thousands of hours and covered hundreds of kilometres of roads on this task and our commitment will not waver until Allan is found.”

COSAR also thanked outdoor recreational users in the area for allowing crews to work unimpeded.

Anyone with information regarding Francescutti is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP or the nearest RCMP detachment and reference file 2024-19989.