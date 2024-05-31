Child luring suspect enters home through unlocked door, sexually assaults teen: York police

Send this page to someone via email

A child luring suspect entered a York Region home through an unlocked door before sexually assaulting a 15-year-old victim, police say.

York Regional Police said officers were called on Sunday to a home in Whitchurch-Stouffville for a break and enter.

The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m.

Police said officers learned that a 15-year-old victim and the suspect were known to each other, but “investigators are still determining how the suspect met the victim.”

“When the suspect and victim began communicating with each other, the suspect expressed interest in attending the victim’s residence,” police allege.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The suspect then went to the victim’s home unannounced on May 26 and went into their bedroom through an unlocked sliding door on the ground level, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The 15-year-old was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Police said that shortly after the suspect entered the home, a neighbour notified the homeowner that an unknown pickup truck was parked on their driveway and that someone was walking around with a flashlight.

“When the homeowner went outside to investigate the truck, the suspect exited the residence and assaulted the homeowner,” police said.

The homeowner suffered minor injuries as a result of the “brief struggle,” police said.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police said that on Monday, officers charged 37-year-old Bradford resident Fabio Duarte with assault, sexual interference, sexual assault invitation to sexual touching, luring a person under 16 by telecommunication, and being unlawfully in a dwelling.

“Investigators are appealing to anyone who had recent contact with the suspect and encourage them to contact police as soon as possible,” officers said.