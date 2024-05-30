Menu

Environment

Inspection finds no evidence of spill in Little Lake: City of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 4:54 pm
1 min read
A view of Little Lake in Peterborough, Ont., on May 30, 2024. The city conducted an inspection of the lake on May 30 following concerns about a smell in the area. View image in full screen
A view of Little Lake in Peterborough, Ont., on May 30, 2024. The city conducted an inspection of the lake on May 30 following concerns about a smell in the area. Tricia Mason/Global News
Following some public complaints, city officials investigated and say there is no evidence of a recent spill on Little Lake in Peterborough, Ont.

Global News on Thursday relayed complaints it had received about a smell in the downtown area lake.

“Took my breath away at how bad the stench of the lake is this morning,” said resident Jim Reedyk. “I fear there could another spill we’ve not been made aware of.”

In response, the City of Peterborough’s Environmental Protection Division dispatched field staff to complete an inspection on Thursday morning.

Late Thursday afternoon, the city says following the inspection, field staff concluded there was no spill and also noted the following:

  • Low flows in the Otonabee River and Little Lake
  • Signs of pollen and decomposing organics from leaves on the surface which the city says is common in May andJune.
  • Lab testing samples have confirmed pollen/organics, not petrochemical contamination.
“Also of note, the Holiday Inn began tarring their roof yesterday (May 29, 2024), which may be the source of odour in downtown area,” stated the city.

Little Lake has had several spills over the past few years, most recently in March 2023 which was linked to historic contamination from the city’s transit yard on nearby Townsend Street.

