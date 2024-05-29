Kelowna aerospace company lands part of landmark contract for aircrew training

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna, B.C., aerospace company has been awarded a landmark contract from the government of Canada.

SkyAlyne, a partnership between Canadian aerospace companies Canadian Aviation Electronics and Kelowna-based KF Aerospace, was chosen to be the Future Aircrew Training Program contractor for the next 25 years.

The contract has a value of $11.2 billion and reimagines training for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), consolidating three aircrew training operations under SkyAlyne and Canada’s joint management.

“The vision for FAcT represents a unified effort from Canada’s finest minds and organizations. We’re geared up to bring this vision to life with our truly Canadian expertise, working closely with Canada and the RCAF to usher in a new era of aircrew training,” said Tracy Medve, chair of the SkyAlyne board and president and CEO of KF Aerospace.

1:48 This is BC: Kelowna company takes big role in aircraft restoration

“Our focus is beyond meeting today’s standards but shaping the future of aircrew readiness, creating new jobs and opportunities in communities across Canada.”

Story continues below advertisement

This program trains Canadian military pilots, air combat systems officers and airborne electronic sensor operators.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Under the FAcT Program, SkyAlyne – in collaboration with the RCAF – will design, develop and deliver a comprehensive training and support system, including live flying, simulation, ground school training and a suite of in-service support functions.

Centrally managed from Ottawa, the FAcT Program will revamp and expand upon training services currently provided by KF Aerospace and CAE, with operations set to continue at 15 Wing Moose Jaw, Southport and 17 Wing Winnipeg.

The program includes the establishment of a complete training enterprise at all three operating locations.