Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Weather

Okanagan weather: Chance of showers to start June

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 1:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global Okanagan Weather: May 29, 2024'
Global Okanagan Weather: May 29, 2024
Meteorologist Peter Quinlan has the Okanagan's complete weather forecast for Wednesday, May 29, 2024.
A mix of sun and cloud returns to the Okanagan forecast, with Thursday seeing temperatures topping out in the upper teens in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy conditions will stick around to finish May on Friday, as daytime highs hop into the low 20s.

June begins on Saturday with a chance of showers, particularly in the morning, before easing in the afternoon as the mercury aims for the 20-degree mark.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Another round of clouds will roll in on Sunday, with daytime highs once again reaching for the 20-degree mark.

Afternoon highs will dip into the teens to start next week, with rain on Monday before sunnier and eventually warmer conditions return mid-week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

