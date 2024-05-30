Okanagan weather: Chance of showers to start June

A mix of sun and cloud returns to the Okanagan forecast, with Thursday seeing temperatures topping out in the upper teens in the afternoon.
Partly cloudy conditions will stick around to finish May on Friday, as daytime highs hop into the low 20s.
June begins on Saturday with a chance of showers, particularly in the morning, before easing in the afternoon as the mercury aims for the 20-degree mark.
Another round of clouds will roll in on Sunday, with daytime highs once again reaching for the 20-degree mark.
Afternoon highs will dip into the teens to start next week, with rain on Monday before sunnier and eventually warmer conditions return mid-week.
