Crime

Quebec police search for escaped inmate serving time for 2nd-degree murder

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 24, 2024 10:56 am
1 min read
Yacine Zouaoui is shown in Quebec provincial police photo. View image in full screen
Yacine Zouaoui is shown in Quebec provincial police photo. Quebec provincial police are asking for help in locating a 32-year-old inmate who escaped from a federal training detention centre in the Montreal-area. HO-Sûreté du Québec/The Canadian Press
Quebec provincial police are asking for help in locating a 32-year-old inmate who escaped from a minimum security federal detention centre north of Montreal.

Yacine Zouaoui, who was serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder and assault causing bodily injury, was noticed missing from the Federal Training Centre in Laval on Thursday night.

Zouaoui is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has black hair, brown eyes and visible tattoos, including a tear drop under his left eye and three dots in the web of his left hand.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say Zouaoui was last seen wearing a light-coloured top, jeans and black sneakers.

Zouaoui is thought to be travelling on foot, but police say he may try to hitchhike.

They are asking anyone who sees him to call 911 and not approach him.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

