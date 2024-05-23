Winnipeg to be hit by more wet weather, meteorologist says

Get your umbrellas ready, Manitoba.
An already wet May is about to get even wetter, Environment Canada says, with a rainfall warning issued for Winnipeg and much of southern Manitoba.
Meteorologist Kyle McAulay told 680 CJOB’s The Start that the region has already eclipsed its average rainfall totals — around 57 millimetres — for the month of May, with a whopping 70-plus millimetres having fallen already, and more than a week to go.
The worst part of the precipitation, McAulay said, is expected to start overnight
“Rainfall warnings are for rainfall events with more than 50 millimetres of rain in a 24-hour period,” he said.
“The heaviest stuff’s going to be late overnight, after midnight … and this rain’s going to last until around Friday afternoon, and then it’ll taper off to a lighter rain into the evening and overnight hours until it fades off completely.”
Due to the heavy amount of rain over a short period, McAulay said some areas could see localized flooding.
“Especially since the last few rainfall events we had last week had some significant rainfall too…. I imagine the ground’s still pretty soaked up, and it’ll be pretty easy to get some localized flooding.”
The good news: after this upcoming rain, there’s nothing similar in the forecast in the near term, and by mid to late next week, the region should turn the corner, temperature-wise, and see some days in 20 C territory.
