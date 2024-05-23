Winnipeg to be hit by more wet weather, meteorologist says

Send this page to someone via email

Get your umbrellas ready, Manitoba.

An already wet May is about to get even wetter, Environment Canada says, with a rainfall warning issued for Winnipeg and much of southern Manitoba.

Meteorologist Kyle McAulay told 680 CJOB’s The Start that the region has already eclipsed its average rainfall totals — around 57 millimetres — for the month of May, with a whopping 70-plus millimetres having fallen already, and more than a week to go.

The worst part of the precipitation, McAulay said, is expected to start overnight

“Rainfall warnings are for rainfall events with more than 50 millimetres of rain in a 24-hour period,” he said.

“The heaviest stuff’s going to be late overnight, after midnight … and this rain’s going to last until around Friday afternoon, and then it’ll taper off to a lighter rain into the evening and overnight hours until it fades off completely.”

Due to the heavy amount of rain over a short period, McAulay said some areas could see localized flooding.

“Especially since the last few rainfall events we had last week had some significant rainfall too…. I imagine the ground’s still pretty soaked up, and it’ll be pretty easy to get some localized flooding.”

The good news: after this upcoming rain, there’s nothing similar in the forecast in the near term, and by mid to late next week, the region should turn the corner, temperature-wise, and see some days in 20 C territory.