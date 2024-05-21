Porch Pirates for Good food drive returns to support Kawartha Food Share in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A citywide food drive to restock the shelves of Kawartha Food Share in Peterborough, Ont., returns on June 1.

The Porch Pirates for Good food drive will see volunteers canvass for food donations to the largest food bank in the city.

Residents are asked to leave a bag of non-perishable food items on their front porch to be picked up by the food drive volunteers, many of whom will be dressed as pirates.

The food drive will begin at 9 a.m. on June 1. All food items picked up will be delivered to the Kawartha Food Share warehouse.

Over the past four years, the food drive has collected more than 140,000 pounds of food and $13,000 in monetary donations.

Kawartha Food Share general manager Ashlee Aitken says for every $1 donated, the food bank can purchase up to $3 worth of food.

In April, Statistics Canada said 8.7 million Canadians had reported some form of food insecurity.

A study by Peterborough Public Health released in December 2023 reported one in five households in the area has endured food insecurity over the past three years.

“The number of clients using food banks across Canada has reached an all-time high,” states Ashlee Aitken, manager of Kawartha Food Share. “The rising cost of food and supply chain shortages have affected KFS clients, donors and their own purchasing power. The most vulnerable in our community need our support.”

The food drive is asking for residents to donate the following items:

peanut butter

canned tuna

canned vegetables and canned fruit

individually wrapped school snacks

pasta and pasta sauce

Alphagetti, Kraft Dinner and Chef Boyardee

breakfast cereal

gluten-free items such as pasta, cookies, oats, etc.

canned soup and stew

feminine hygiene products

diapers

For those unable to participate in the food drive, monetary donations can be made online. Volunteers will be able to collect cheques made out to Kawartha Food Share during their pickups on June 1.