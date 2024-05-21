Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Porch Pirates for Good food drive returns to support Kawartha Food Share in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 21, 2024 3:06 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Food bank usage in Peterborough area on the rise'
Food bank usage in Peterborough area on the rise
RELATED Across Canada, food banks report an increase in demand. And in Peterborough, Ont., not-for-profits are searching for more ways to help those in need. Tricia Mason has the latest.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A citywide food drive to restock the shelves of Kawartha Food Share in Peterborough, Ont., returns on June 1.

The Porch Pirates for Good food drive will see volunteers canvass for food donations to the largest food bank in the city.

Residents are asked to leave a bag of non-perishable food items on their front porch to be picked up by the food drive volunteers, many of whom will be dressed as pirates.

The food drive will begin at 9 a.m. on June 1. All food items picked up will be delivered to the Kawartha Food Share warehouse.

Over the past four years, the food drive has collected more than 140,000 pounds of food and $13,000 in monetary donations.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Kawartha Food Share general manager Ashlee Aitken says for every $1 donated, the food bank can purchase up to $3 worth of food.

Story continues below advertisement

In April, Statistics Canada said 8.7 million Canadians had reported some form of food insecurity.

A study by Peterborough Public Health released in December 2023 reported one in five households in the area has endured food insecurity over the past three years.

“The number of clients using food banks across Canada has reached an all-time high,” states Ashlee Aitken, manager of Kawartha Food Share. “The rising cost of food and supply chain shortages have affected KFS clients, donors and their own purchasing power. The most vulnerable in our community need our support.”

The food drive is asking for residents to donate the following items:

  • peanut butter
  • canned tuna
  • canned vegetables and canned fruit
  • individually wrapped school snacks
  • pasta and pasta sauce
  • Alphagetti, Kraft Dinner and Chef Boyardee
  • breakfast cereal
  • gluten-free items such as pasta, cookies, oats, etc.
  • canned soup and stew
  • feminine hygiene products
  • diapers

For those unable to participate in the food drive, monetary donations can be made online. Volunteers will be able to collect cheques made out to Kawartha Food Share during their pickups on June 1.

Click to play video: 'Kids Against Hunger Canada to pack meals in Peterborough'
Kids Against Hunger Canada to pack meals in Peterborough
Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices