West Kelowna’s new city hall set to welcome public in need of administrative services

West Kelowna’s new $22.8 million city hall building will open to people in need of administrative services starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 21.

The last of the front-counter administrative services from the existing Mt. Boucherie Community Centre are being transferred to the new city hall at 3731 Old Okanagan Hwy and the city will open to the public for administrative services starting Tuesday, city staff said in a press release issued Friday.

The existing temporary city hall at Mt. Boucherie Community Centre doors will close as of 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 17 and the doors at the new city hall will open on Tuesday, May 21 at 8:30 a.m. following the Victoria Day long weekend.

Although the audio/visual installation in council chambers is completed, the May 21 regular council meeting will be held virtually while the livestream system testing continues.

“West Kelowna incorporated as a city 17 years ago, and being able to welcome our community into its first purpose-built city hall is an exciting time and certainly one for the history books,” Mayor Gord Milsom said in the press release.

“Together with the Okanagan Regional Library, this is truly a civic centre with a beautiful, welcoming building that our community can be proud of.”

With the existing City Hall building now closed (at Mt. Boucherie Community Centre), the public will go to the permanent City Hall/Library Building at 3731 Old Okanagan Hwy with operating hours remaining the same at 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except statutory holidays.

All front-counter services will be open at the new building, such as business licensing, planning, building, development and engineering services, bylaw services, property tax and utility payments, municipal fee payments and dog licensing.

Parking may be temporarily limited at times with crews completing interior and exterior finishing work and we apologize for any temporary inconvenience.

The City’s Recreation and Culture Department and the Facilities Department will remain at their existing trailer locations at the Mt. Boucherie Community Centre complex.