B.C.’s police watchdog investigates Lumby death

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s police watchdog has opened an investigation into a December 2023 death in Lumby.

The Independent Investigations Office case list indicates that an investigation into a Dec. 18, 2023 death is in progress. Little other information has been made available.

2:09 B.C.’s police watchdog critical of treatment of intoxicated prisoners

The IIO is responsible for conducting investigations into incidents of death or serious harm that may have been the result of the actions or inactions of a police officer, whether on or off duty.